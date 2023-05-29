Halfords Group (OTCMKTS:HLFDY) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Halfords Group (OTCMKTS:HLFDY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital upgraded Halfords Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th.

Halfords Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS HLFDY opened at $5.14 on Friday. Halfords Group has a twelve month low of $2.86 and a twelve month high of $5.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.77.

About Halfords Group

Halfords Group Plc engages in the retail of automotive and cycling products, as well as auto repair. It operates through the Retail and Autocentres segments. The Retail segment comprises the retailing of automotive, leisure and cycling products through retail stores. The Autocentres segment involves independent car servicing and repair operation.

