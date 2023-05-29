Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. Acquires New Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,500 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Fayez Sarofim & Co lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 1,011,410 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $536,229,000 after purchasing an additional 26,501 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 5,244 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,289 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 74.6% in the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 141,428 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $74,847,000 after buying an additional 60,429 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 246,278 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $130,572,000 after buying an additional 95,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $630.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $617.00 to $627.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $562.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $591.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $601.38.

In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total transaction of $488,456.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,764.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,313,962. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UNH traded up $3.82 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $481.52. The company had a trading volume of 3,135,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,323,481. The stock has a market cap of $448.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $489.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $498.66. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $449.70 and a 12-month high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $91.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 27.05%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

