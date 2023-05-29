Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC)

Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Rating) by 67.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 316,949 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 127,199 shares during the quarter. Fennec Pharmaceuticals makes up about 2.4% of Harbert Fund Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fennec Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $2,613,000. Tamarack Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $1,418,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $163,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 23,280.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 16,296 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FENC traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.27. 50,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,482. The company has a quick ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.97. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $5.26 and a 52 week high of $10.85.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:FENC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts predict that Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FENC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fennec Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

