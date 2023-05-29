Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. Invests $1.35 Million in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,500 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $1,350,000. Visa makes up 1.1% of Harbert Fund Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of V. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

V has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.08.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE V traded up $1.63 during trading on Monday, reaching $225.01. 5,067,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,042,388. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.52 billion, a PE ratio of 30.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.60 and a 52-week high of $235.57.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.06%.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total value of $3,125,731.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,250,437.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Visa news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total transaction of $3,125,731.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,250,437.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,365,672.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 174,277 shares of company stock valued at $40,009,794. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Featured Articles

