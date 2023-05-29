Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. Sells 1,140,469 Shares of DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX)

Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. lowered its position in DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Rating) by 89.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 130,933 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,140,469 shares during the quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DURECT were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of DURECT in the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in DURECT in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Montchanin Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in DURECT by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Montchanin Asset Management LLC now owns 525,011 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 40,386 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in DURECT by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,243,592 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,923,000 after buying an additional 225,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in DURECT by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,447,243 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after buying an additional 103,408 shares in the last quarter.

DRRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DURECT in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on DURECT from $37.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Jonestrading began coverage on DURECT in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of DURECT in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ DRRX traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.02. The company had a trading volume of 274,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,633. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.93. DURECT Co. has a 12 month low of $3.16 and a 12 month high of $9.70.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 million. DURECT had a negative net margin of 187.82% and a negative return on equity of 130.41%. On average, equities research analysts predict that DURECT Co. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

DURECT Corp. focuses on advancing novel and potentially lifesaving investigational therapies derived from its Epigenetic Regulator Program. Its pipeline is called DUR-928, an endogenous sulfated oxysterol and an epigenetic regulator. The company was founded by James E. Brown and Felix Theeuwes on February 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Cupertino, CA.

