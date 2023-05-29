Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Harley-Davidson in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Harley-Davidson from an underperform rating to a hold rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Harley-Davidson from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.50.

Harley-Davidson stock opened at $32.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Harley-Davidson has a 12-month low of $29.80 and a 12-month high of $51.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.92 and a 200 day moving average of $41.98.

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.62. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 28.68%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. Harley-Davidson’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Harley-Davidson will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is 11.87%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOG. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the first quarter worth $31,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson during the first quarter worth $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Harley-Davidson by 10,090.9% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in Harley-Davidson during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

