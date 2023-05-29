Hazelview Securities Inc. Acquires 6,157 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Hazelview Securities Inc. increased its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,157 shares during the quarter. Equinix comprises about 6.8% of Hazelview Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Hazelview Securities Inc. owned 0.08% of Equinix worth $45,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Equinix by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 48 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Equinix in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Equinix by 38,596.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 10,035 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Equinix stock traded up $21.89 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $729.15. The company had a trading volume of 705,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,713. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $68.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $710.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $697.91. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $494.89 and a 1-year high of $762.51.

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by ($4.23). The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 10.84%. Equinix’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be paid a $3.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 154.47%.

A number of brokerages have commented on EQIX. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Equinix from $702.00 to $714.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on Equinix from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Equinix from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Argus upped their target price on Equinix from $720.00 to $795.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Equinix from $820.00 to $835.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $781.11.

In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 289 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $665.33, for a total value of $192,280.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,033,841.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.43, for a total value of $163,157.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,849,738.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $665.33, for a total transaction of $192,280.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,033,841.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,899 shares of company stock worth $14,268,740. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

