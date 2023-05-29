Hazelview Securities Inc. Has $34.24 Million Stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Hazelview Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 37.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,365,637 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 369,707 shares during the quarter. Healthpeak Properties makes up about 5.1% of Hazelview Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Hazelview Securities Inc.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $34,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PEAK. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,512,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,209,000 after buying an additional 5,650,120 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $121,461,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 203.6% during the 3rd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,894,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282,598 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,709,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,897,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 226.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,616,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510,133 shares in the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PEAK shares. Mizuho raised Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Scotiabank lowered Healthpeak Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.42.

Healthpeak Properties Price Performance

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

Shares of PEAK stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.47. The company had a trading volume of 3,991,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,332,659. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.89. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $19.08 and a one year high of $30.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.16%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.81%.

Insider Transactions at Healthpeak Properties

In related news, CEO Scott M. Brinker purchased 16,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.63 per share, for a total transaction of $385,169.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 206,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,880,185.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Scott M. Brinker purchased 16,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.63 per share, with a total value of $385,169.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 206,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,880,185.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.43 per share, for a total transaction of $85,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 21,817 shares of company stock worth $506,099. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of healthcare real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community (CCRC). The Life Science segment contains laboratory and office space primarily for biotechnology, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, scientific research institutions, government agencies, and other organizations involved in the life science industry.

