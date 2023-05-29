Hazelview Securities Inc. Increases Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Hazelview Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 497,763 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,495 shares during the period. VICI Properties comprises 2.4% of Hazelview Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Hazelview Securities Inc. owned 0.05% of VICI Properties worth $16,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICI. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 4th quarter worth $1,810,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in VICI Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,502,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 5.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $561,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 830,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,799,000 after buying an additional 11,489 shares during the period.

Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE VICI traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.53. 2,870,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,769,793. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.94. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.75 and a 52-week high of $35.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.09%.

VICI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $34.50 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Wolfe Research cut their target price on VICI Properties from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.75.

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

