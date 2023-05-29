Hazelview Securities Inc. Sells 174,623 Shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

Hazelview Securities Inc. reduced its stake in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 839,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174,623 shares during the quarter. DigitalBridge Group makes up approximately 1.4% of Hazelview Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Hazelview Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.52% of DigitalBridge Group worth $9,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DBRG. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,487,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 5,957 shares in the last quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC now owns 782,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,557,000 after acquiring an additional 273,073 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,902,000. 88.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DigitalBridge Group stock traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.35. 2,126,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,611,960. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.41 and a 200 day moving average of $12.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.99 and a fifty-two week high of $25.32.

DigitalBridge Group ( NYSE:DBRG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.10). DigitalBridge Group had a positive return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 24.01%. The company had revenue of $250.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.44 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. DigitalBridge Group’s payout ratio is -1.91%.

DBRG has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on DigitalBridge Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on DigitalBridge Group from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DigitalBridge Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a digital infrastructure company that engages in investing in digital ecosystem including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure. It operates through the Digital Investment Management (Digital IM) and Corporate and Other segments. The Digital IM segment represents a digital infrastructure investment platform, managing capital on behalf of a diverse base of global investors.

