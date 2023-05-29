Hedera 24-Hour Volume Tops $19.28 Million (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 29th. Hedera has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion and approximately $19.28 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hedera coin can now be purchased for $0.0524 or 0.00000189 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hedera has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00052349 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.79 or 0.00039021 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00017661 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000219 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00005869 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004084 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000933 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001027 BTC.

Hedera Coin Profile

Hedera (CRYPTO:HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,459,374,375 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 31,459,374,375.4059 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.05296201 USD and is up 1.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 150 active market(s) with $18,997,315.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

