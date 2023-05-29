Hempfusion Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDHF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Hempfusion Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 241,200 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the April 30th total of 195,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 268.0 days.

Hempfusion Wellness Stock Performance

Hempfusion Wellness has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.03.

Hempfusion Wellness Company Profile

Hempfusion Wellness Inc, a health and wellness supplement company, formulates, markets, and distributes hemp-based natural supplements and probiotic products in the United States. It offers tinctures, capsules, and topical creams and gel products under the HempFusion brand; digestive enzymes and probiotics, and skin care products under the Probulin brand; and HF Labs and Biome Research branded products.

