Hermez Network (HEZ) Trading Up 0.2% Over Last 7 Days

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 29th. Hermez Network has a total market capitalization of $179.15 million and $188,185.23 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Hermez Network has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Hermez Network token can now be purchased for $4.90 or 0.00017587 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00006857 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00025651 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00019179 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 32.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000100 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00017404 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001096 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27,895.12 or 1.00049078 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000093 BTC.

About Hermez Network

HEZ is a token. It launched on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.90078422 USD and is up 0.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $186,967.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars.

