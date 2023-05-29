HI (HI) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $11.54 Million

HI (HI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. One HI token can currently be bought for about $0.0042 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, HI has traded down 3.3% against the dollar. HI has a market capitalization of $11.54 million and approximately $151,926.25 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HI Profile

HI is a token. It launched on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00427356 USD and is up 1.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $165,619.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

