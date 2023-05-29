HI Price Tops $0.0042 on Top Exchanges (HI)

HI (HI) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 29th. HI has a total market cap of $11.52 million and $128,195.38 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HI token can now be purchased for $0.0042 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, HI has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HI alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00006706 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00025747 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00019344 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 32.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000101 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00017633 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001064 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,651.79 or 0.99967160 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000093 BTC.

About HI

HI is a token. It launched on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00427356 USD and is up 1.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $165,619.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.