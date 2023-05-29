Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Holly Energy Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HEP opened at $17.42 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Holly Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $15.12 and a 52-week high of $20.00.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $143.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.62 million. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 39.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Holly Energy Partners will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Holly Energy Partners Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.04%. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.10%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Holly Energy Partners by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 833,860 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,484,000 after purchasing an additional 127,176 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Holly Energy Partners by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,578 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Holly Energy Partners by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,377 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in Holly Energy Partners by 110.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 58,712 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 30,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Holly Energy Partners by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 96,862 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 47,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

About Holly Energy Partners

Holly Energy Partners LP engages in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, and loading rack facilities. It operates through the Pipelines and Terminals, and Refinery Processing Unit segments. The Pipelines and Terminals segment includes petroleum products, crude pipelines and terminal, tankage, and loading rack facilities.

