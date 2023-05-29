holoride Price Hits $0.0231 on Top Exchanges (RIDE)

holoride (RIDE) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. holoride has a total market capitalization of $15.94 million and $81,721.34 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One holoride token can currently be purchased for about $0.0231 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, holoride has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get holoride alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,894.81 or 0.06844000 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001371 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00052325 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.74 or 0.00038798 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00018504 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00017701 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000219 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00005895 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000548 BTC.

About holoride

holoride (RIDE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 26th, 2021. holoride’s official website is www.holoride.com. holoride’s official message board is medium.com/holoride. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling holoride

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. holoride has a current supply of 0. The last known price of holoride is 0.02311164 USD and is up 1.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $63,594.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as holoride directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire holoride should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy holoride using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for holoride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for holoride and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.