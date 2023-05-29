Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Shares Sold by Knott David M Jr

Knott David M Jr cut its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Horizon Therapeutics Public comprises approximately 1.7% of Knott David M Jr’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Knott David M Jr’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $4,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HZNP. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1,481.3% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,506,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $155,118,000 after buying an additional 2,347,834 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,622,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 432.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,495,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,578,000 after buying an additional 1,215,164 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter valued at about $129,584,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 216.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,519,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,013,000 after buying an additional 1,038,577 shares during the period. 91.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HZNP shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Horizon Therapeutics Public presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.42.

Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock traded down $0.27 on Monday, hitting $99.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,821,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,505,863. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The company has a market cap of $22.77 billion, a PE ratio of 62.65, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.13. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52 week low of $57.84 and a 52 week high of $113.83.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $832.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.06 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Inflammation segments. The Orphan segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

