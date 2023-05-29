Huobi BTC Trading 3.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (HBTC)

Huobi BTC (HBTC) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. Over the last week, Huobi BTC has traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar. One Huobi BTC token can currently be purchased for about $28,815.93 or 1.03852528 BTC on major exchanges. Huobi BTC has a total market cap of $258.46 million and approximately $15,633.91 worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Huobi BTC

Huobi BTC was first traded on February 14th, 2020. Huobi BTC’s total supply is 8,969 tokens. Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @hbtc_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Huobi BTC is www.hbtc.finance/en-us. The Reddit community for Huobi BTC is https://reddit.com/r/huobiglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Huobi BTC is medium.com/@hbtc_finance.

Huobi BTC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched by Huobi Global and deployed on the Ethereum network, Huobi BTC (HBTC) token aims to promote the growth of the decentralized marketplace by injecting Bitcoin (BTC), the largest and most liquid asset, into the decentralized finance (DeFi) eco-system. HBTC maintains a strict, asset-backed 1:1 peg to BTC. Every 1HBTC issued will be fully backed by the same BTC asset quantity to ensure users can perform a 1:1 exchange between HBTC and BTC at any time.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi BTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Huobi BTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

