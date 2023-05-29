i-80 Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX) Short Interest Down 10.1% in May

i-80 Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,160,000 shares, a decrease of 10.1% from the April 30th total of 5,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on i-80 Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th.

i-80 Gold Stock Performance

IAUX traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 890,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,101,646. The firm has a market capitalization of $532.40 million and a P/E ratio of -7.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. i-80 Gold has a twelve month low of $1.52 and a twelve month high of $3.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

i-80 Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). i-80 Gold had a negative net margin of 178.69% and a negative return on equity of 18.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.55 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that i-80 Gold will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAUX. Windsor Group LTD bought a new stake in i-80 Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. WMS Partners LLC acquired a new stake in i-80 Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of i-80 Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in i-80 Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of i-80 Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. 26.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About i-80 Gold

i-80 Gold Corp., a mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver mineral deposits in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Lone Tree property covering an area of approximately 12,000 acres located in Battle Mountain-Eureka, Northern Nevada; Ruby Hill property located in Battle Mountain Trend, Northern Nevada; McCoy-Cove project covering 31,000 acres located in Battle Mountain Trend, Nevada; and Buffalo Mountain property located in Battle Mountain Trend, Northern Nevada as well as controls Granite Creek Project located in Getchell Trend, Northern Nevada.

