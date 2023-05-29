Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) Short Interest Up 13.0% in May

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 600,000 shares, an increase of 13.0% from the April 30th total of 531,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 39.2 days.
Iberdrola Trading Up 0.9 %
OTCMKTS IBDSF traded up $0.11 on Monday, hitting $12.41. 14,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,528. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.69 and a 200 day moving average of $11.89. Iberdrola has a twelve month low of $8.83 and a twelve month high of $13.26.
Iberdrola Company Profile
