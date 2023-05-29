Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) Short Interest Up 13.0% in May

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 600,000 shares, an increase of 13.0% from the April 30th total of 531,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 39.2 days.

Iberdrola Trading Up 0.9 %

OTCMKTS IBDSF traded up $0.11 on Monday, hitting $12.41. 14,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,528. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.69 and a 200 day moving average of $11.89. Iberdrola has a twelve month low of $8.83 and a twelve month high of $13.26.

Iberdrola Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Iberdrola SA is a holding company, which engages in the generation, distribution, trading, and marketing of electricity. It operates through the following businesses: Networks, Liberalized, Renewables and Other Businesses. The Networks business engages in the transmission and distribution of energy businesses, as well as those of any other regulated nature, originating in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States and Brazil.

