Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) Shares Sold by Harbert Fund Advisors Inc.

Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 785,557 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 29,193 shares during the quarter. Identiv comprises 4.6% of Harbert Fund Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. owned 3.49% of Identiv worth $5,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Identiv by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,092,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,696,000 after buying an additional 38,702 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Identiv by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 698,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,301,000 after buying an additional 217,279 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Identiv by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 545,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,846,000 after buying an additional 165,900 shares during the period. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Identiv by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 380,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,776,000 after buying an additional 24,101 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Identiv by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 374,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,333,000 after buying an additional 9,145 shares during the period. 63.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Steven Humphreys bought 5,000 shares of Identiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.93 per share, for a total transaction of $34,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 149,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,034,059.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Identiv from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Identiv in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Identiv from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

Identiv stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.32. 69,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,947. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.29. Identiv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.07 and a 12-month high of $16.98.

Identiv, Inc engages in the provision of physical security and secure identification solutions. Its products include physical access control and video, logical access control, credentials, and RFID inlays and tags. The firm serves the government, healthcare, airports and aviation, and education. It operates through the Identity and Premises segments.

