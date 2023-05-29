IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ:IMCC) Short Interest Update

IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ:IMCC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,200 shares, a growth of 38.9% from the April 30th total of 38,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMCC. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in IM Cannabis by 712.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,822,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,099,000 after buying an additional 3,351,758 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of IM Cannabis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of IM Cannabis by 628.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 130,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 112,673 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of IM Cannabis by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 233,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 90,585 shares during the period. Finally, Baader Bank INC lifted its stake in shares of IM Cannabis by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Baader Bank INC now owns 235,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 50,904 shares during the period. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IM Cannabis Stock Performance

IMCC traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.06. 78,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,810. IM Cannabis has a 1-year low of $0.59 and a 1-year high of $10.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About IM Cannabis

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered IM Cannabis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th.

IM Cannabis Corp. engages in breeding, growing, and supply of medical cannabis products in Israel, Germany, and Canada. It offers cannabis flowers and strain specific cannabis extracts under the IMC brand; and dried flower, pre-rolls, and pressed hash offerings under the WAGNERS and Highland Grow brands.

Further Reading

