IndiGG Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $123.60 Million (INDI)

IndiGG (INDI) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. One IndiGG token can now be bought for approximately $0.0183 or 0.00000066 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, IndiGG has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar. IndiGG has a market cap of $123.60 million and $41,454.83 worth of IndiGG was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IndiGG Token Profile

IndiGG’s launch date was March 2nd, 2022. IndiGG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. IndiGG’s official website is indi.gg. IndiGG’s official Twitter account is @yggindia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling IndiGG

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by Polygon and Yield Guild Games, IndiGG is an Indian gaming guild aimed at building a platform for gamers to discover the future of gaming and embark on a journey into virtual worlds with digital property rights and earning rights. Alongside, IndiGG is also actively partnering with the best gaming studios globally and locally and playing a crucial role in their foray into the Indian market to build the Indian market from the ground up with high-quality Web3 games.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IndiGG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IndiGG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IndiGG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

