Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:IDCBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,700 shares, an increase of 44.4% from the April 30th total of 54,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 177,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Price Performance

Shares of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China stock traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $10.78. 38,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,773. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $192.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.25. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China has a 12-month low of $8.48 and a 12-month high of $12.11.

Get Industrial and Commercial Bank of China alerts:

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (OTCMKTS:IDCBY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $26.69 billion for the quarter. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China had a net margin of 25.48% and a return on equity of 10.49%.

About Industrial and Commercial Bank of China

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. The Corporate Banking segment offers financial products and services to corporations, government agencies, and financial institutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial and Commercial Bank of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.