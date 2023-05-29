Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Industrias Bachoco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.
Industrias Bachoco Stock Down 1.8 %
Shares of Industrias Bachoco stock opened at $53.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.81. Industrias Bachoco has a 52-week low of $38.04 and a 52-week high of $66.25.
Industrias Bachoco Company Profile
Industrias Bachoco SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages breeding, processing, marketing poultry, such as chicken, eggs, balanced feed, swine, and other products. It operates through Poultry and Other segments. The Poultry segment includes chicken and egg operations. The Other segment consists of operations of swine, balanced feed for animal consumption and other by-products.
