Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Industrias Bachoco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Get Industrias Bachoco alerts:

Industrias Bachoco Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Industrias Bachoco stock opened at $53.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.81. Industrias Bachoco has a 52-week low of $38.04 and a 52-week high of $66.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Industrias Bachoco Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Industrias Bachoco by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in Industrias Bachoco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Industrias Bachoco by 2.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Industrias Bachoco during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Industrias Bachoco SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages breeding, processing, marketing poultry, such as chicken, eggs, balanced feed, swine, and other products. It operates through Poultry and Other segments. The Poultry segment includes chicken and egg operations. The Other segment consists of operations of swine, balanced feed for animal consumption and other by-products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Industrias Bachoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrias Bachoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.