Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,120,000 shares, an increase of 40.4% from the April 30th total of 39,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,960,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Infosys Price Performance
Shares of Infosys stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.87. 6,331,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,777,979. Infosys has a 12-month low of $14.71 and a 12-month high of $20.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.70.
Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Infosys had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 31.78%. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Infosys will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INFY. Credit Suisse Group cut Infosys from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Infosys from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Citigroup cut Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Nomura cut Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Macquarie cut Infosys from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.57.
Infosys Company Profile
Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.
