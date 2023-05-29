Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,120,000 shares, an increase of 40.4% from the April 30th total of 39,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,960,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of Infosys stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.87. 6,331,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,777,979. Infosys has a 12-month low of $14.71 and a 12-month high of $20.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.70.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Infosys had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 31.78%. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Infosys will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Infosys in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Infosys in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Schubert & Co increased its holdings in Infosys by 73.8% in the 4th quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 1,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Infosys by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Infosys by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INFY. Credit Suisse Group cut Infosys from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Infosys from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Citigroup cut Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Nomura cut Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Macquarie cut Infosys from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.57.

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

