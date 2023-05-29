InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Shares Acquired by Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) by 252.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 556,508 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after purchasing an additional 398,827 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 0.67% of InMode worth $18,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of InMode by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,181,662 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $117,435,000 after purchasing an additional 598,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of InMode by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,872,411 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $54,505,000 after purchasing an additional 24,082 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of InMode by 319.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,026,300 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $29,876,000 after purchasing an additional 781,796 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of InMode by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 887,300 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $31,677,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of InMode by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 869,820 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $32,105,000 after purchasing an additional 95,985 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of InMode in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of InMode from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of InMode from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of InMode from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, InMode has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.71.

Shares of INMD opened at $32.22 on Monday. InMode Ltd. has a twelve month low of $21.20 and a twelve month high of $41.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 2.07.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

