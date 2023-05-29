Insider Buying: CT Private Equity Trust PLC (LON:CTPE) Insider Buys £19,552.65 in Stock

CT Private Equity Trust PLC (LON:CTPE – Get Rating) insider Tom Burnet purchased 4,065 shares of CT Private Equity Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 481 ($5.98) per share, for a total transaction of £19,552.65 ($24,319.22).

CT Private Equity Trust Stock Down 0.8 %

LON CTPE opened at GBX 480 ($5.97) on Monday. CT Private Equity Trust PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 375.51 ($4.67) and a 52 week high of GBX 534 ($6.64). The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 476.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 457.43. The firm has a market cap of £349.63 million, a PE ratio of 533.33 and a beta of 0.77.

CT Private Equity Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a GBX 6.95 ($0.09) dividend. This is a positive change from CT Private Equity Trust’s previous dividend of $6.79. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. CT Private Equity Trust’s payout ratio is 2,888.89%.

CT Private Equity Trust Company Profile

BMO Private Equity Trust Plc specializes in secondary indirect, direct and investing in other funds. Within investing in other funds, the fund specializes in private equity funds, offshore funds, buy-out funds, venture funds, mezzanine funds, and investment trusts. Within the direct investment, it invests in mezzanine, early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature and buyout.

