Insider Buying: Universal Store Holdings Limited (ASX:UNI) Insider Buys 20,000 Shares of Stock

Universal Store Holdings Limited (ASX:UNI – Get Rating) insider Peter Birtles bought 20,000 shares of Universal Store stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$3.04 ($2.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$60,760.00 ($40,506.67).

Universal Store Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.15, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Universal Store Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 28th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Universal Store’s previous Interim dividend of $0.05. Universal Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.35%.

About Universal Store

Universal Store Holdings Limited operates as a specialty retailer of casual men's and women's fashion, shoes, accessories, lifestyle, and gifting in Australia. The company's products include tops and shirts, overshirts, t-shirts and tank tops, jeans, hoodies and sweaters, dresses, sets and coordinates, jumpers and knits, coats and jackets, pants, skirts, shorts, underwear, polos, singlets, swimwear, and denim products; boots, Havaianas, heels, shoes, slides and sandals, sneakers, socks, and shoe care and laces; kids shoes; and accessories, such as bags, belts, face masks, hair and beauty products, hats, sunglasses and eyewear, jewellery, headwear, wallets, keyrings, and watches.

