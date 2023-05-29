Insider Buying: Universal Store Holdings Limited (ASX:UNI) Insider Buys 20,000 Shares of Stock

Universal Store Holdings Limited (ASX:UNI – Get Rating) insider Peter Birtles bought 20,000 shares of Universal Store stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$3.04 ($2.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$60,760.00 ($40,506.67).
Universal Store Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.15, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.11.
Universal Store Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 28th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Universal Store’s previous Interim dividend of $0.05. Universal Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.35%.
About Universal Store
Universal Store Holdings Limited operates as a specialty retailer of casual men's and women's fashion, shoes, accessories, lifestyle, and gifting in Australia. The company's products include tops and shirts, overshirts, t-shirts and tank tops, jeans, hoodies and sweaters, dresses, sets and coordinates, jumpers and knits, coats and jackets, pants, skirts, shorts, underwear, polos, singlets, swimwear, and denim products; boots, Havaianas, heels, shoes, slides and sandals, sneakers, socks, and shoe care and laces; kids shoes; and accessories, such as bags, belts, face masks, hair and beauty products, hats, sunglasses and eyewear, jewellery, headwear, wallets, keyrings, and watches.
Further Reading
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for Universal Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.