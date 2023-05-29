Insider Selling: Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Director Sells $2,039,400.00 in Stock

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) Director Joseph P. Ratterman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.96, for a total value of $2,039,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,615 shares in the company, valued at $3,074,735.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Down 0.1 %

Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $133.77 on Monday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.82 and a fifty-two week high of $139.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.95 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.37.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $471.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.03 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CBOE shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cboe Global Markets

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 36.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after purchasing an additional 5,448 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 553,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,307,000 after acquiring an additional 22,032 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment includes the options exchange business, which lists trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply listed options.

Featured Articles

