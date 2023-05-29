Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Coco Enterprises LLC

Coco Enterprises LLC trimmed its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,486 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,677 shares during the quarter. Coco Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Dell Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 258.1% in the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Stock Performance

INTC stock traded up $1.60 on Monday, reaching $29.00. 71,910,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,769,461. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $44.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.96 billion, a PE ratio of -42.65, a PEG ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.13 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,200 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,204,638.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Intel from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Intel from $25.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Intel from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.52.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.