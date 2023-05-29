Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.25-$4.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.25 billion-$1.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.25 billion.

Inter Parfums Price Performance

NASDAQ:IPAR opened at $128.39 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.95. Inter Parfums has a 52 week low of $64.52 and a 52 week high of $161.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 29.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.29. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 12.17%. The company had revenue of $311.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Inter Parfums will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inter Parfums Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.625 dividend. This is an increase from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is currently 57.34%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Inter Parfums from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. BWS Financial raised their price target on Inter Parfums from $150.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Inter Parfums from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Inter Parfums from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $176.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $160.25.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Gilbert Harrison sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.50, for a total transaction of $171,875.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Inter Parfums news, COO Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.99, for a total value of $111,192.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gilbert Harrison sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.50, for a total value of $171,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,550 shares of company stock valued at $351,567 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inter Parfums

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Inter Parfums in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Inter Parfums by 1,936.1% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 1,936.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Inter Parfums by 101.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. 55.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

