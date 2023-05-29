International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Bought by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 33.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,888 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,227 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 97.6% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 257,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,459,000 after purchasing an additional 127,093 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 177,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,157,000 after acquiring an additional 46,756 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.9% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 95,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 382,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,698,000 after acquiring an additional 5,506 shares during the period. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IBM. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Edward Jones cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.20.

International Business Machines Price Performance

NYSE IBM traded up $2.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $128.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,612,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,795,127. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $117.04 billion, a PE ratio of 65.43, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $126.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.86. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.54 and a fifty-two week high of $153.21.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 337.06%.

About International Business Machines

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

