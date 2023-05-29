International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $114.13.

IFF has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $126.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Mizuho decreased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $119.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $121.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Insider Transactions at International Flavors & Fragrances

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 1,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.35, for a total transaction of $170,282.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,093 shares in the company, valued at $785,180.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,249 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,303 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

IFF stock opened at $78.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a PE ratio of -9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.96. International Flavors & Fragrances has a fifty-two week low of $76.83 and a fifty-two week high of $135.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.53.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.02). International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 17.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -39.42%.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

(Get Rating)

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.