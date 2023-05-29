International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) and Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) Head to Head Analysis

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) and Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares International Money Express and Rimini Street’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Money Express 9.95% 42.52% 15.28% Rimini Street 0.02% -40.84% 8.26%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for International Money Express and Rimini Street, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Money Express 0 0 3 0 3.00 Rimini Street 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

International Money Express presently has a consensus price target of $31.00, suggesting a potential upside of 34.49%. Rimini Street has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 59.45%. Given Rimini Street’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Rimini Street is more favorable than International Money Express.

International Money Express has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rimini Street has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares International Money Express and Rimini Street’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Money Express $546.80 million 1.54 $57.33 million $1.50 15.37 Rimini Street $417.26 million 0.94 -$2.48 million N/A N/A

International Money Express has higher revenue and earnings than Rimini Street.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.5% of International Money Express shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.5% of Rimini Street shares are held by institutional investors. 15.3% of International Money Express shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 44.5% of Rimini Street shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

International Money Express beats Rimini Street on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About International Money Express

International Money Express, Inc. engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

About Rimini Street

Rimini Street, Inc. engages in the provision of enterprise software support products and services. It offers global tax, legal, and regulatory update, security support, proactive support, advanced technology, license advisory and onboarding and archiving services. The company was founded by Seth A. Ravin and Thomas C. Shay on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

