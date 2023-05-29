Internet Computer Price Hits $4.93 on Exchanges (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 29th. Internet Computer has a market cap of $2.15 billion and $21.67 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Internet Computer token can now be purchased for about $4.93 or 0.00017796 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Internet Computer has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.55 or 0.00052557 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.82 or 0.00039086 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000219 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00005914 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004065 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000947 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001028 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

Internet Computer uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 498,875,357 tokens and its circulating supply is 436,372,126 tokens. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

