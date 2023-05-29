Internet Computer Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $2.12 Billion (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. Over the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. Internet Computer has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion and approximately $23.23 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Internet Computer token can currently be bought for approximately $4.86 or 0.00017562 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00052192 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00038778 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000219 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00005906 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004108 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000939 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001034 BTC.

About Internet Computer

Internet Computer (ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 498,883,120 tokens and its circulating supply is 436,379,919 tokens. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

