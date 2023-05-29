Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$15.91.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IIP.UN. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.75 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. CIBC raised their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$15.75 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.

TSE IIP.UN opened at C$13.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 0.98. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$10.79 and a 1 year high of C$15.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$13.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$13.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.17, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 56.25%.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

