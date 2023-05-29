Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) Trading Down 0%

Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating) dropped 0% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.16 and last traded at $21.16. Approximately 278,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 568,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.17.

Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.17.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSCM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,799,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $267,000. Mariner LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 409,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,710,000 after acquiring an additional 68,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 47,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter.

