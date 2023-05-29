Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV) is DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s 8th Largest Position

DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV – Get Rating) by 47.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 101,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,849 shares during the period. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF accounts for 2.9% of DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF were worth $4,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 668,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,111,000 after purchasing an additional 114,554 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 151.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 662,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,874,000 after acquiring an additional 399,205 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 411,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,998,000 after purchasing an additional 107,907 shares in the last quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 309,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,487,000 after purchasing an additional 95,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $10,227,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.45. The stock had a trading volume of 70,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,057. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a 12 month low of $36.62 and a 12 month high of $47.97. The firm has a market cap of $810.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.51 and its 200 day moving average is $42.88.

Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (RDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Dividend Revenue-Weighted index. The fund selects the 60-highest-yielding stocks from the S&P 900 and weights them by revenue. RDIV was launched on Oct 1, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

