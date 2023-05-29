IOST (IOST) Trading 1.3% Lower Over Last Week

IOST (IOST) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. One IOST coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0094 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges. IOST has a market cap of $175.37 million and approximately $7.14 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, IOST has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOST Coin Profile

IOST (IOST) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 18,708,894,189 coins. IOST’s official website is iost.io. The official message board for IOST is medium.com/@iostoken. The Reddit community for IOST is https://reddit.com/r/iostoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOST’s official Twitter account is @iost_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

IOST Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IOST (IOST) is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency created by a team of blockchain enthusiasts, including Jimmy Zhong and Terrence Wang. It aims to provide a secure and scalable platform for developing decentralized applications (dApps) and facilitating high-volume transactions. IOST serves as the native utility token of the IOST ecosystem, used for staking, voting, accessing dApps, paying for transaction fees, and earning rewards through network participation.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOST using one of the exchanges listed above.

