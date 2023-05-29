IronRidge Resources (LON:IRR) Stock Price Up 9.3%

IronRidge Resources Limited (LON:IRR – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 9.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 24.40 ($0.30) and last traded at GBX 23.50 ($0.29). 2,577,673 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 46% from the average session volume of 1,769,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21.50 ($0.27).

IronRidge Resources Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £134.83 million and a P/E ratio of -39.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 23.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 23.50.

About IronRidge Resources

IronRidge Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Africa and Australia. It explores for lithium, bauxite, titania, and iron ore. The company's flagship project is Zaranou gold project, which includes 3,982 square kilometers of gold deposits and 774 square kilometers of lithium deposits located in CÃ´te d'Ivoire, West Africa.

Featured Articles

