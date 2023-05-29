iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Acquired by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 506,037 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,031 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 4.5% of Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $122,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,147,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,938,382,000 after acquiring an additional 252,486 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,107,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,579,000 after acquiring an additional 424,504 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19,784.8% during the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,334,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 4,313,088 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 104.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,312,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,088,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,622,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,201,000 after acquiring an additional 95,098 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $2.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $243.82. 820,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,051,635. The business has a 50-day moving average of $245.07 and a 200 day moving average of $250.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.39 and a fifty-two week high of $272.95.
About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
