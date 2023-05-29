iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Acquired by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 506,037 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,031 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 4.5% of Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $122,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,147,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,938,382,000 after acquiring an additional 252,486 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,107,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,579,000 after acquiring an additional 424,504 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19,784.8% during the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,334,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 4,313,088 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 104.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,312,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,088,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,622,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,201,000 after acquiring an additional 95,098 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $2.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $243.82. 820,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,051,635. The business has a 50-day moving average of $245.07 and a 200 day moving average of $250.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.39 and a fifty-two week high of $272.95.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.