iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Purchased by Compton Financial Group LLC

Compton Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 517,974 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,483 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 21.1% of Compton Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Compton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $50,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,919,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,550,736,000 after purchasing an additional 392,063 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,024,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,881,973,000 after purchasing an additional 10,183,968 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,847,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,549,923,000 after purchasing an additional 610,473 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,778,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,373,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,308 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 24.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,925,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754,499 shares during the period. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $97.57. The stock had a trading volume of 3,889,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,028,472. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $93.20 and a twelve month high of $104.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.75.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.