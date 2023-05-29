iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIF) Trading 1.2% Higher

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIF – Get Rating) shares shot up 1.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.46 and last traded at $21.46. 1,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 2,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.21.

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.47. The company has a market capitalization of $22.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIF – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.89% of iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Emerging Markets Infrastructure Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Infrastructure Index (the Index).

