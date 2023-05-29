iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Stock Position Lessened by Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. decreased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 74,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,778 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $3,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliance Wealth Management Group boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 152,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,669,000 after buying an additional 6,441 shares in the last quarter. JSF Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,702,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 198,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,977,000 after buying an additional 74,995 shares in the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 86.0% during the fourth quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 122,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,181,000 after buying an additional 56,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 108,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,449,000 after buying an additional 53,315 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FLOT stock opened at $50.67 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.40. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

