iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Stake Raised by Betterment LLC

Betterment LLC increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 85.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245,665 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,954 shares during the period. Betterment LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $22,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MBB stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $92.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,408,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,207,520. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.24 and a 200 day moving average of $94.08. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $88.00 and a 1-year high of $100.61.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

