iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Shares Acquired by Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 140,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 20,058 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $7,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 118,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,813,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:EWJ opened at $60.25 on Monday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.64 and a fifty-two week high of $61.35. The stock has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.04.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

