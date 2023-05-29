iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 926,100 shares, an increase of 59.2% from the April 30th total of 581,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 330,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Turkey ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 8,813 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $12,857,000. Glovista Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Glovista Investments LLC now owns 29,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 4,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 179,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,848,000 after purchasing an additional 9,649 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.31% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Trading Up 3.0 %

TUR stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.57. The company had a trading volume of 568,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,657. iShares MSCI Turkey ETF has a 1 year low of $17.77 and a 1 year high of $38.17. The company has a market capitalization of $246.91 million, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.26.

About iShares MSCI Turkey ETF

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure equity market performance in Turkey.

